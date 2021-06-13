4-Day Weather Forecast For Holbrook
HOLBROOK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 102 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 103 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 16 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 102 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
