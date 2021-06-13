Cancel
Holbrook, AZ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Holbrook

Posted by 
Holbrook Times
 9 days ago

HOLBROOK, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvDZtI00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 66 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Holbrook, AZ
