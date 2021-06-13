Daily Weather Forecast For New Windsor
NEW WINDSOR, MD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 83 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
