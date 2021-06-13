Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Centreville, AL

Daily Weather Forecast For Centreville

Posted by 
Centreville Updates
Centreville Updates
 9 days ago

CENTREVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aSvDWF700

  • Sunday, June 13

    Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Centreville Updates

Centreville Updates

Centreville, AL
24
Followers
87
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Centreville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centreville, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Dannemora, NYPosted by
Dannemora Daily

4-Day Weather Forecast For Dannemora

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dannemora: Tuesday, June 22: Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear
Naalehu, HIPosted by
Naalehu News Watch

4-Day Weather Forecast For Naalehu

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Naalehu: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight; Thursday, June 24: Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the
Bridgeville, DEPosted by
Bridgeville (DE) Weather Channel

Bridgeville Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bridgeville: Tuesday, June 22: Rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, June
York, PAPosted by
York News Alert

Daily Weather Forecast For York

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in York: Tuesday, June 22: Light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June 25: Partly sunny
Parsonsfield, MEPosted by
Parsonsfield News Beat

Daily Weather Forecast For Parsonsfield

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Parsonsfield: Tuesday, June 22: Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday,
Vandergrift, PAPosted by
Vandergrift (PA) Weather Channel

Vandergrift Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Vandergrift: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June
Bonners Ferry, IDPosted by
Bonners Ferry News Watch

Daily Weather Forecast For Bonners Ferry

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bonners Ferry: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight;
Spicer, MNPosted by
Spicer Updates

Spicer Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Spicer: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, June 24: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, June 25: Chance of showers
EnvironmentPosted by
East Liverpool Updates

Daily Weather Forecast For East. Liverpool

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in East. Liverpool: Tuesday, June 22: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, June 25: Mostly
Slippery Rock, PAPosted by
Slippery Rock Today

Daily Weather Forecast For Slippery Rock

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Slippery Rock: Tuesday, June 22: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Friday, June 25: Mostly
Hamilton, INPosted by
Hamilton News Beat

Hamilton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hamilton: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and
Donora, PAPosted by
Donora (PA) Weather Channel

Donora Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Donora: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June
Zimmerman, MNPosted by
Zimmerman (MN) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Zimmerman

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Zimmerman: Tuesday, June 22: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Thursday, June 24: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, June 25: Slight chance of
Braddock, PAPosted by
Braddock (PA) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Braddock

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Braddock: Tuesday, June 22: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Friday, June 25: Mostly sunny