Daily Weather Forecast For Centreville
CENTREVILLE, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
