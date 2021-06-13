Cancel
Windom, MN

Weather Forecast For Windom

Windom Voice
 9 days ago

WINDOM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aSvDUTf00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny

    • High 89 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

