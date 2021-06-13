Cancel
Melrose, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Melrose

Melrose News Beat
Melrose News Beat
 9 days ago

MELROSE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aSvDTaw00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Melrose, MN
ABOUT

With Melrose News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

