Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mccall, ID

Mccall Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Mccall News Watch
Mccall News Watch
 9 days ago

MCCALL, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aSvDSiD00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Mccall News Watch

Mccall News Watch

Mccall, ID
7
Followers
93
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mccall News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mccall, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mccall Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Mccall, IDPosted by
Mccall News Watch

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(MCCALL, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mccall. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Mccall, IDPosted by
Mccall News Watch

Friday has sun for Mccall — 3 ways to make the most of it

(MCCALL, ID) The forecast is calling for sun today in Mccall. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!