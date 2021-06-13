Mccall Weather Forecast

MCCALL, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 88 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 22 mph



Monday, June 14 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 73 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 76 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.