Mccall Weather Forecast
MCCALL, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
