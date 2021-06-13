Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pipestone, MN

Weather Forecast For Pipestone

Posted by 
Pipestone Dispatch
Pipestone Dispatch
 9 days ago

PIPESTONE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H91an_0aSvDRpU00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 59 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Pipestone Dispatch

Pipestone Dispatch

Pipestone, MN
5
Followers
96
Post
654
Views
ABOUT

With Pipestone Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pipestone, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Pipestone, MNPosted by
Pipestone Dispatch

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Pipestone

(PIPESTONE, MN) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Pipestone, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Pipestone area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.04, at BP at 102 8Th Ave Se. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.04, listed at BP at 102 8Th Ave Se.
Pipestone, MNPosted by
Pipestone Dispatch

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Pipestone

(PIPESTONE, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Pipestone, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Pipestone area went to BP at 102 8Th Ave Se, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.04 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.04, at BP at 102 8Th Ave Se, the survey found: