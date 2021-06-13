Cancel
Hardinsburg, KY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Hardinsburg

Hardinsburg News Watch
 9 days ago

HARDINSBURG, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0aSvDP4200

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

With Hardinsburg News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

