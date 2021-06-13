Cancel
Kamas, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Kamas

Posted by 
Kamas Times
Kamas Times
 9 days ago

KAMAS, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZr4t_0aSvDJ0u00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 53 °F
    • 7 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 56 °F
    • 7 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kamas Times

Kamas Times

Kamas, UT
With Kamas Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Kamas, UTPosted by
Kamas Times

Wednesday sun alert in Kamas — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(KAMAS, UT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Kamas. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.