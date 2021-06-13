Cancel
Lake Isabella, CA

Lake Isabella Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Lake Isabella Voice
Lake Isabella Voice
 9 days ago

LAKE ISABELLA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mTCIG_0aSvDI8B00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 78 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Lake Isabella Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

