Antlers, OK

Antlers Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Antlers Digest
 9 days ago

ANTLERS, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aSvDHFS00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Antlers Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Take advantage of Thursday sun in Antlers

(ANTLERS, OK) The forecast is calling for sun today in Antlers. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!