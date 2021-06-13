Weather Forecast For Iron River
IRON RIVER, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
