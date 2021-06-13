Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocean View, DE

Sunday sun alert in Ocean View — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Ocean View News Watch
Ocean View News Watch
 9 days ago

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Ocean View. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ocean View:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ryFig_0aSvDA4N00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 82 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View, DE
40
Followers
96
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ocean View News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ocean View, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Ocean View, DEPosted by
Ocean View News Watch

Ocean View Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ocean View: Saturday, June 19: Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, June 20: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Monday, June 21: Slight chance