Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Forks

(FORKS, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Forks Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Forks:

Sunday, June 13 Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 68 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, June 14 Light Rain High 69 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 65 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.