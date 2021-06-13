Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Forks, WA

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Forks

Posted by 
Forks Dispatch
Forks Dispatch
 9 days ago

(FORKS, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Forks Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Forks:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PbNUg_0aSvD8OA00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Light Rain

    • High 69 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 65 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Forks Dispatch

Forks Dispatch

Forks, WA
11
Followers
71
Post
667
Views
ABOUT

With Forks Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Forks, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Wa#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Forks, WAPosted by
Forks Dispatch

Forks Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Forks: Monday, June 21: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, June 22: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Thursday,
Forks, WAPosted by
Forks Dispatch

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(FORKS, WA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Forks Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.