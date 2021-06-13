Norton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
NORTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
