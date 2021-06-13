Cancel
Norton, VA

Norton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Norton Updates
 9 days ago

NORTON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0aSvD7VR00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Norton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
