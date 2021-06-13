Cave Junction Weather Forecast
CAVE JUNCTION, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Light rain during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
