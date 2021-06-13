Cancel
Cave Junction, OR

Cave Junction Weather Forecast

Cave Junction News Beat
 9 days ago

CAVE JUNCTION, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Light rain during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

