Salmon, ID

Salmon Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Salmon Bulletin
Salmon Bulletin
 9 days ago

SALMON, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aSvD5jz00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Salmon Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

