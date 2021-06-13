Cancel
Ephraim, UT

Weather Forecast For Ephraim

Ephraim Times
EPHRAIM, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aSvD3yX00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 53 °F
    • 6 to 14 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 58 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Ephraim Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

