Belcourt, ND

Belcourt Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Belcourt Dispatch
 9 days ago

BELCOURT, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aSvCxlz00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

