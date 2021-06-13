Sells Weather Forecast

SELLS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Sunny High 106 °F, low Light wind



Monday, June 14 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 28 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 64 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.