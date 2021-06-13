Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Sells Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Sells Dispatch
Sells Dispatch
 9 days ago

SELLS, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aSvCv0X00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny

    • High 106 °F, low
    • Light wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 64 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sells Dispatch

Sells Dispatch

Sells, AZ
5
Followers
57
Post
374
Views
ABOUT

With Sells Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Sells, AZPosted by
Sells Dispatch

Sells is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

(SELLS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sells. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sells, AZPosted by
Sells Dispatch

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Sells

(SELLS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sells. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sells, AZPosted by
Sells Dispatch

Sells is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(SELLS, AZ) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sells. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!