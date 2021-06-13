Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colby, KS

Weather Forecast For Colby

Posted by 
Colby News Watch
Colby News Watch
 9 days ago

COLBY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IWDQL_0aSvCu7o00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Colby News Watch

Colby News Watch

Colby, KS
7
Followers
92
Post
603
Views
ABOUT

With Colby News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colby, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Colby, KSPosted by
Colby News Watch

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Colby

(COLBY, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Colby area, you could be getting a better deal. If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
Colby, KSPosted by
Colby News Watch

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Colby

(COLBY, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Colby. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Colby, KSPosted by
Colby News Watch

Colby is in for a sunny Thursday — jump on it!

(COLBY, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Colby. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Colby, KSPosted by
Colby News Watch

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Colby

(COLBY, KS) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Colby Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.