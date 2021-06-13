Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moorefield, WV

Daily Weather Forecast For Moorefield

Posted by 
Moorefield Voice
Moorefield Voice
 9 days ago

MOOREFIELD, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20iqmY_0aSvCtF500

  • Sunday, June 13

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 88 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Moorefield Voice

Moorefield Voice

Moorefield, WV
29
Followers
86
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moorefield Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moorefield, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Moorefield, WVPosted by
Moorefield Voice

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MOOREFIELD, WV) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Moorefield Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.