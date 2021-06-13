Burkesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BURKESVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.