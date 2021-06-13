Cancel
Holdrege, NE

Holdrege Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Holdrege Today
Holdrege Today
 9 days ago

HOLDREGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aSvCrTd00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Holdrege Today

Holdrege Today

Holdrege, NE
With Holdrege Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Holdrege, NE
Take advantage of Friday sun in Holdrege

(HOLDREGE, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Holdrege. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(HOLDREGE, NE) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Holdrege Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.