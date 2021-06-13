Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walton, NY

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Walton

Posted by 
Walton Updates
Walton Updates
 9 days ago

(WALTON, NY) Sunday is set to be rainy in Walton, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Walton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aSvCqau00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Walton Updates

Walton Updates

Walton, NY
13
Followers
86
Post
830
Views
ABOUT

With Walton Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Walton, NYPosted by
Walton Updates

Walton Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Walton: Tuesday, June 22: Rain showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Wednesday, June 23: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Thursday, June 24: Sunny during the day; while mostly
Walton, NYPosted by
Walton Updates

Walton is in for a sunny Friday — jump on it!

(WALTON, NY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Walton. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.