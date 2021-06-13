Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Concordia, KS

Weather Forecast For Concordia

Posted by 
Concordia News Flash
Concordia News Flash
 9 days ago

CONCORDIA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aSvCpiB00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Concordia News Flash

Concordia News Flash

Concordia, KS
15
Followers
94
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Concordia News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Concordia, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Concordia, KSPosted by
Concordia News Flash

Sunday sun alert in Concordia — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(CONCORDIA, KS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Concordia. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Concordia, KSPosted by
Concordia News Flash

Top Concordia news stories

(CONCORDIA, KS) The news in Concordia never sleeps, and we’ve got you covered with daily updates. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s going on nearby. For more stories from the Concordia area, click here.
Concordia, KSPosted by
Concordia News Flash

Save $0.04 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Concordia

(CONCORDIA, KS) According to Concordia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Woody's Gas Express at 203 E 6Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Woody's Gas Express at 203 E 6Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Concordia, KSPosted by
Concordia News Flash

Here’s the cheapest gas in Concordia Saturday

(CONCORDIA, KS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Concordia area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Woody's Gas Express at 203 E 6Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Woody's Gas Express at 203 E 6Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Concordia, KSPosted by
Concordia News Flash

Survey pinpoints Concordia's cheapest diesel

(CONCORDIA, KS) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Concordia, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Concordia area on Tuesday, found that Farmway Co-op at 315 N Broadwayhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.76 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Farmway Co-op at 315 N Broadway, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.76.
Concordia, KSPosted by
Concordia News Flash

Concordia gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(CONCORDIA, KS) According to Concordia gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Woody's Gas Express at 203 E 6Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.85 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Woody's Gas Express at 203 E 6Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.