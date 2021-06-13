Cancel
Redwood Falls, MN

Daily Weather Forecast For Redwood Falls

Posted by 
Redwood Falls News Alert
Redwood Falls News Alert
 9 days ago

REDWOOD FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aSvCnBx00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Redwood Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

