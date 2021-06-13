Cancel
Fairfield, ME

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairfield

Posted by 
Fairfield News Watch
Fairfield News Watch
 9 days ago

FAIRFIELD, ME — Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 74 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fairfield, ME
With Fairfield News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

