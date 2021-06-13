4-Day Weather Forecast For Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, June 14
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 74 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
