Harlan, IA

Harlan Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Harlan News Watch
Harlan News Watch
 9 days ago

HARLAN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0aSvCimK00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Harlan, IA
ABOUT

With Harlan News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

