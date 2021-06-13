Cancel
Flora, IL

Weather Forecast For Flora

Flora News Flash
 9 days ago

FLORA, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aSvChtb00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 17 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Flora News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s sunny forecast in Flora

(FLORA, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Flora. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Take advantage of Thursday sun in Flora

(FLORA, IL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Flora. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.