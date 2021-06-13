Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris, MN

Weather Forecast For Morris

Posted by 
Morris Post
Morris Post
 9 days ago

MORRIS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puu44_0aSvCg0s00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 56 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Morris Post

Morris Post

Morris, MN
10
Followers
97
Post
939
Views
ABOUT

With Morris Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morris, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morris Mn Lrb#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Morris, MNPosted by
Morris Post

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(MORRIS, MN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Morris Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Morris, MNPosted by
Morris Post

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Morris

(MORRIS, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Morris. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.