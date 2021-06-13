Sun forecast for Osceola — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Come check out this four bed 2 bath walk out ranch investment house. This could be a custom flip for someone. New foundation, new electric and new plumbing all ready for someone to make it their own. The supplies that are in the building remain with the property.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Benjamin Grotzke, RE/MAX Concepts at 515-276-2872</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Living the COUNTRY LIFE means living the GOOD LIFE! 3BR, 3.5 bath, 3 car att W/O Rnch sits peacefully on 31.39 acres m/l. Main level boast of gatherings to enjoy this beautifully designed cstm-built home. Every detail carefully thought out & executed with love. Lrg kit, cook’s dream, MBR w heated flrs in BA, LR/DR, 4 seasons porch ovrlks stunning views. W/O LL w lrg rec rm, BR, BA, exercise rm & an abundance of storage. Geothermal too. W/O greeted by a refreshing swimming pool, hot tub, & cvrd area for sitting & enjoying evening fires. We aren’t done yet…Now let’s talk about the 48’X60’ outbuilding also custom designed! Where you go to change for the pool in the extra full bath, cook in the kit, & upper lvl w lrg opn area for ovrflow of guests coming to enjoy the fruits of the country life. So much storage too for all the rec toys you’ll enjoy all seasons. Home is less than an hour south of the Des Moines area & it’s on PAVEMENT! Let your DREAMS now become your REALITY!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Marc Lee, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Looking for that perfect home in a small town? This new construction zero entry open concept ranch could be the one. Open the door and fall in love with the stone fireplace, the awesome kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, barn door, and the tiled shower! The attention to detail and with that warm "home" feeling that everyone loves. No need to find any appliances because this one comes with all brand new ones! With a short commute to West Des Moines shopping or even to work.
All information obtained from seller and county records. Listing agent is related to seller.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Whitney Sturtz, RE/MAX Precision at 515-494-1066</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRGVzJTIwTW9pbmVzJTIwQXJlYSUyMEFzc29jaWF0aW9uJTIwb2YlMjBSRUFMVE9SUyUyNiUyMzE3NCUzQiUyQyUyMEluYy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1ETUFBUklBLTYyOTcwOCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Enjoy the country views from this ranch home on the edge of Osceola. Located at the end of the road, this home has a great feel from the white picket fence, covered deck and the great patio sitting. Inside is an open concept great room with tons of natural light. Two bedrooms and bath on main level. Lower level is finished and a great flex space as well as laundry and bathroom. Oversized 3 car garage, 2 sheds. Minutes from Clarke Schools and access to the Interstate.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Misty Soldwisch, BH&G Real Estate Innovations at 515-962-5555</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>