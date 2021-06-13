Cancel
Disputanta, VA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Disputanta

Disputanta Journal
Disputanta Journal
 9 days ago

DISPUTANTA, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S1DxU_0aSvCcTy00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Disputanta, VA
