Fort Plain, NY

Fort Plain Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Fort Plain Digest
Fort Plain Digest
 9 days ago

FORT PLAIN, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yq2PE_0aSvCbbF00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fort Plain, NY
ABOUT

With Fort Plain Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

