Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucumcari, NM

Tucumcari Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Tucumcari Dispatch
Tucumcari Dispatch
 9 days ago

TUCUMCARI, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aSvCaiW00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 67 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Tucumcari Dispatch

Tucumcari Dispatch

Tucumcari, NM
10
Followers
70
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tucumcari Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tucumcari, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related