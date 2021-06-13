4-Day Weather Forecast For Rockport
ROCKPORT, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- 12 mph wind
Monday, June 14
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 63 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
