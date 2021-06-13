Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockport, MA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Rockport

Posted by 
Rockport Bulletin
Rockport Bulletin
 9 days ago

ROCKPORT, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BuXj_0aSvCZmf00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • 12 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 63 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Rockport Bulletin

Rockport Bulletin

Rockport, MA
11
Followers
100
Post
936
Views
ABOUT

With Rockport Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockport, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ma#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related