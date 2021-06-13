Wautoma Weather Forecast
WAUTOMA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
