Wautoma, WI

Wautoma Weather Forecast

Wautoma News Alert
 9 days ago

WAUTOMA, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0aSvCTUJ00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Wautoma News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Monday has sun for Wautoma — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WAUTOMA, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Wautoma. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.