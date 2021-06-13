Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

4-Day Weather Forecast For Truth Or Consequences

Posted by 
Truth Or Consequences Journal
Truth Or Consequences Journal
 9 days ago

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CeMtu_0aSvCRir00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 106 °F, low 73 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 104 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 101 °F, low 71 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 72 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Truth Or Consequences Journal

Truth Or Consequences Journal

Truth Or Consequences, NM
22
Followers
92
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Truth Or Consequences Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related