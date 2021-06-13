4-Day Weather Forecast For Truth Or Consequences
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 106 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 102 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.