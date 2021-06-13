Cancel
Newport, VT

Weather Forecast For Newport

Newport Today
Newport Today
 9 days ago

NEWPORT, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0je5Mr_0aSvCPxP00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 68 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Newport Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

