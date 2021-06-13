Weather Forecast For Newport
NEWPORT, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 76 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, June 14
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, June 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.