Weather Forecast For Newport

NEWPORT, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 76 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, June 14 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 68 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely then partly cloudy overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, June 16 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 66 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.