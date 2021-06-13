Cancel
Sidney, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sidney

Sidney Updates
Sidney Updates
 9 days ago

SIDNEY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aSvCOJu00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Sidney Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

