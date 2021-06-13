Cancel
Liberty, NY

Weather Forecast For Liberty

Liberty Dispatch
 9 days ago

LIBERTY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aSvCNRB00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 68 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

