Weather Forecast For Liberty
LIBERTY, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, June 14
Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 15
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
