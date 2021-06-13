4-Day Weather Forecast For Moriarty
MORIARTY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
