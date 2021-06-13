Cancel
Moriarty, NM

4-Day Weather Forecast For Moriarty

Moriarty Journal
 9 days ago

MORIARTY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aSvCLfj00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Moriarty, NM
ABOUT

With Moriarty Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

