Williamstown, KY

Weather Forecast For Williamstown

Posted by 
 9 days ago

WILLIAMSTOWN, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aSvCKn000

  • Sunday, June 13

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Williamstown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

