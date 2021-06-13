Daily Weather Forecast For Chadron
CHADRON, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 69 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.