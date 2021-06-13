Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muleshoe, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Muleshoe

Posted by 
Muleshoe Voice
Muleshoe Voice
 9 days ago

MULESHOE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0aSvCEUe00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 66 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, June 14

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 65 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 66 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Muleshoe Voice

Muleshoe Voice

Muleshoe, TX
9
Followers
92
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Muleshoe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Muleshoe, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Muleshoe, TXPosted by
Muleshoe Voice

3 ideas for jumping on Friday’s sunny forecast in Muleshoe

(MULESHOE, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Muleshoe. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Muleshoe, TXPosted by
Muleshoe Voice

Here’s the cheapest gas in Muleshoe Saturday

(MULESHOE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Muleshoe area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.01 per gallon. On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at United Express at 104 W 9Th St. Regular there was listed at $2.61 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.62 at Stripes at 107 E American Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.