Opinion: Path forward for nonunanimous convictions requires legislative, judicial guidance

Years ago, these words meant something: from the Declaration of Independence, “But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.” These words charged a body of not being able to claim the absolute right and/or control of a people without oversight. A la “No taxation without representation.” The lengthy list of plaintiffs that have joined to file lawsuits against Montana state lawmakers have evinced a similar design.