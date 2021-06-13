Cancel
Politics

Opinion: Path forward for nonunanimous convictions requires legislative, judicial guidance

By Guest Columnist
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 9 days ago
Rosenblum is attorney general of Oregon. Oregonians committed to reforming our justice system have recently asked me to release hundreds of men and women from prison—vacate their convictions and grant them new trials. They’re asking for this in the wake of a recent U.S. Supreme Court case invalidating our state’s longstanding practice of allowing a jury in a criminal trial to convict a person on a vote of 10-2 or 11-1.

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

#U S Supreme Court#State Supreme Court#Ramos V Louisiana#Nonunanimous#Oregonians#U S Supreme Court#The Oregon House#The Oregon Legislature
