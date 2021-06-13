Bad Axe Daily Weather Forecast

BAD AXE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, June 13 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Monday, June 14 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Tuesday, June 15 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



Wednesday, June 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.