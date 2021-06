On Monday June 7, 2021, the General Referral Hospital (GRH) in Boga, Ituri province, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)—supported by Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)—was deliberately targeted in an attack that killed 12 people, including 10 civilians, the international medical humanitarian organization said today. The hospital was completely destroyed: Several buildings were burned down, including the intensive care unit, the pharmacy was looted, and the medical reserves were stolen. Nine people wounded in the attack were admitted to the Gety general hospital, also supported by MSF. The attack occurred amidst ongoing violent clashes in the city, increasing malnutrition rates among children in the area, and rising sexual violence.