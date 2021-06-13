Lincolnton Weather Forecast
LINCOLNTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Monday, June 14
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.