Lincolnton, GA

Lincolnton Weather Forecast

Lincolnton Bulletin
 9 days ago

LINCOLNTON, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aSvC16S00

  • Sunday, June 13

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Monday, June 14

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 15

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, June 16

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lincolnton, GA
ABOUT

With Lincolnton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

