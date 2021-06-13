Daily Weather Forecast For Buffalo
BUFFALO, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, June 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Monday, June 14
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 64 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, June 15
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 65 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, June 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.